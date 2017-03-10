EC Stars cheerleading squad

A Special Olympics cheerleading squad from Forsyth County has been busy learning a new routine to brand new music in preparation for upcoming state and national competitions, and they need the public’s support in raising the money needed to travel to both.

The Enrichment Center EC Stars, an 11-member team comprised of intellectually and developmentally disabled adults, is a familiar team in Special Olympics circles. For more, see the Thursday, March 9, 2017 edition.