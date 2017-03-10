Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

New Heartstrings outreach

March 10, 2017

Though Heartstrings support groups are open to all races, they are starting a pilot program geared specifically toward African American women and their families.
Ty Jackson, community outreach ambassador and advancement manager, explained that Heartstrings wanted to offer a program geared specifically toward African American women and their families to break down barriers. For more, see the Thursday, March 9, 2017 edition.

