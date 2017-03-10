Brown

Glenda Kay Walton Brown, 69, of Kernersville, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2017, at Pine Ridge Health and Rehab.

Born October 27, 1947, in Guilford County, she was a daughter of the late Dewey Walton and the late Helen Helmstetler Walton.

Ms. Brown is survived by her companion, Fidel Garcia of Kernersville; son, Jeff Brown and wife Kim of Thomasville; daughter, Cecelia Shepherd and husband Victor of Kernersville; sister, Linda Parker of Thomasville; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in the Gathering Room of Wright Cremation & Funeral Service with Chaplain Craig Walker officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightcremationandfuneral.com.

Wright Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.