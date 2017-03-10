Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Brown

March 10, 2017

Glenda Kay Walton Brown, 69, of Kernersville, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2017, at Pine Ridge Health and Rehab.
Born October 27, 1947, in Guilford County, she was a daughter of the late Dewey Walton and the late Helen Helmstetler Walton.
Ms. Brown is survived by her companion, Fidel Garcia of Kernersville; son, Jeff Brown and wife Kim of Thomasville; daughter, Cecelia Shepherd and husband Victor of Kernersville; sister, Linda Parker of Thomasville; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in the Gathering Room of Wright Cremation & Funeral Service with Chaplain Craig Walker officiating.
The family will receive friends following the service.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.wrightcremationandfuneral.com.
Wright Cremation & Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.

