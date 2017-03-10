Compton

Raymond “Rooster” Mason Compton, 90, of Winston-Salem passed away on March 10, 2017 surrounded by his loving family. Rooster suffered a severe stroke while in his home and was transported to Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem.

The funeral service to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00pm in March 13, 2017 at Arcadia United Methodist Church at 117 Boulevard Road, Clemmons, NC 27012. Rooster and his beloved wife, Pat, were members of Arcadia UMC. The service will be officiated by Rev. Eddie Evans of Arcadia UMC and Eddie Joe Compton (nephew).

Rooster was born in Ridgeway, Virginia on January 19, 1927 by the late John T. Compton and Katie Sue Compton. Rooster is a retired truck driver for Roadway Express giving decades of service to the company. He was currently employed by Brinkley Entertainment, Inc. of Walnut Cove as a key member of their service team for many years.

Rooster also served his nation as a member of the United States Navy during World War Two. He was an Honorary Lifetime Member of the Kernersville Masonic Lodge #669 and a past Worthy Patron of the Kernersville Order of the Eastern Star #205.

A true family man, Rooster always cared and served his loved ones throughout his life. He recently had a surprise 90th birthday party surrounded by his family and friends. Rooster’s passion included traveling across the nation, working carnivals with Brinkley Entertainment, and being a skilled handyman and craftsman.

Rooster is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Peggy Queen Compton, and daughters Bonnie and Judy.

Rooster is survived by his wife, Pat, daughter, Cindy (Frank) of Kernersville, son, Todd (Robin) of Savannah, GA, daughter, Kim of Kernersville, stepson, Sonny (Karen) of Asheville, 11 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild. Surviving are also Rooster’s siblings, Dorsey “Othel,” J.D., Gail, and Wayne. Rooster also leaves his special friends, Bob and Bess Brinkley, who continuously loved and supported him throughout the years.

The family will visit with friends from 6:00-8:00 on March 12, 2017 at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home on Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem.

Rooster’s entombment will be at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory in Kernersville directly following the funeral service. Graveside service will be with full Masonic Rights.

Memorials can be sent to Arcadia UMC at 117 Boulevard Road, Clemmons, NC 27012.