Oliver

Mr. Mack W. Oliver, Jr., age 78, formerly of Union, SC, passed away Friday, March 10, 2017 at Piney Grove Nursing Home, Kernersville, NC.

Mr. Oliver was born in Union, SC May 20, 1938, a son of the late Mack Wilson Oliver, Sr. and Sallie Elizabeth Willard Oliver. He was a graduate of Union High School and South Eastern University, Washington, DC. Mr. Oliver retired from textiles in management and was of the Methodist Faith. He was a former member of the South Carolina National Guard, a Shriner, a Mason and also a member of the Lions Club. Mr. Oliver was formerly married to Judy Lawson Oliver formerly of Union.

Surviving are a daughter, Elizabeth “Beth” Wooten and husband Bill of Kernersville NC; two grandchildren: Ashely Wooten Bennett and husband Vane and William Wooten. Mr. Oliver was predeceased by a brother, Harold Oliver.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Sunday, March 12, 2017 at SR Holcombe Funeral Chapel conducted by Rev. Merritt Wentz. Burial will be in Union Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be held 1:00-2:00 PM Sunday in the chapel prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to Main Street Methodist Church, 306 S. Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284 or to Duncan Acres United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 216, Union, SC 29379.

