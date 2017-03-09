Roberson

Michael George Roberson went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 5th at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice of Winston-Salem. He was born to Alice and Butler Roberson on September 20th, 1945 in Henderson, North Carolina. He retired from Cone Mills White Oak Plant as a Loom Technician after working for the company for 50 years making designer denim for Levi and Lucky Brand Denim. He is left by his wife Linda and three adoring children: Jennifer Brinckerhoff, Daniel Roberson, and Heidi Rosasco. He has also left behind his six grandchildren: Hannah, Katie, James, Mia, Noah, and Violet. He has 5 surviving siblings Betty, Pearlie, Charlotte, Johnny, and Tex. He has joined his sister Daisy in Heaven who passed away earlier this year. His passion was for music and writing country songs. He could play almost any song he heard by ear and any instrument he tried. He had a love for people and gave everything away that he had to help others. This precious, kind-hearted man will be missed beyond measure.

A celebration of his life will take place at the Living Hope Church of Kernersville at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 12th. A meal and fellowship are to follow after the service.