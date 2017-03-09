Well, there you have it. It’s all been “much ado about nothing.”
That’s the headline of a message put up Saturday on a billboard along Business 40 just west of Linville Road in apparent response to protests from those who objected to an earlier version of the sign that noted, “Real men provide. Real women appreciate it.”
For more, see the Tuesday, March 7, 2017 edition.
New billboard message
