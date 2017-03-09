Hundreds of Triad residents, including local resident Kelly Davis, a volunteer with Compassion International, are expected to Walk With Compassion on April 8 at 9:30 a.m. alongside Compassion International. Compassion International is hosting the walk to help children in poverty around the world.
For more, see the Tuesday, March 7, 2017 edition.
Compassion International
Hundreds of Triad residents, including local resident Kelly Davis, a volunteer with Compassion International, are expected to Walk With Compassion on April 8 at 9:30 a.m. alongside Compassion International. Compassion International is hosting the walk to help children in poverty around the world.
Previous post: Food Truck Festival
Next post: New billboard message