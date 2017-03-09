Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Compassion International

March 9, 2017

Hundreds of Triad residents, including local resident Kelly Davis, a volunteer with Compassion International, are expected to Walk With Compassion on April 8 at 9:30 a.m. alongside Compassion International. Compassion International is hosting the walk to help children in poverty around the world.
For more, see the Tuesday, March 7, 2017 edition.

Previous post:

Next post: