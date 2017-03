Celebrating 100 years

Nettie Hester was born on March 3, 1917. She turned 100 years old on Friday.

Hester grew up on Bodenhamer Street in downtown Kernersville with her sister, the late Helen Marshall, and grandmother, after her mother passed away when she was two-years-old.

