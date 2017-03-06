Local deputy recognized

A deputy from Belews Creek is one of two members of the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) named 2016 Sworn Staff Members of the Year by the local law enforcement agency.

Deputies Richard Beeson and Ethan Goings were given the honor after responding to a suicide threat on July 5, 2016. According to the FCSO, Deputy Beeson made contact with the subject and began to build a rapport with him.

