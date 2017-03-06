After hitting one of two goals this year during their Boosterthon and raising over $18,000, the principals at Colfax Elementary School agreed to be slimed in front of the entire student body.
For more, see the Thursday, March 2, 2017 edition.
Colfax Boosterthon
After hitting one of two goals this year during their Boosterthon and raising over $18,000, the principals at Colfax Elementary School agreed to be slimed in front of the entire student body.
Previous post: Egg Ministry
Next post: Community blood drive