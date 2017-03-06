Egg Ministry

If you’ve lived in Kernersville for any length of time and have noted the arrival of March, there is a good chance you also know there are chocolate eggs with creamy peanut butter and coconut fillings somewhere around town. First Presbyterian Church kicked off its chocolate egg ministry last week and began making deliveries on Wednesday to local businesses that carry the foil wrapped confections. For more, see the Thursday, March 2, 2017 edition.