Miss Mary

One of the community’s most beloved figures has passed away, leaving a hole in Kernersville’s collective heart that will be almost impossible to fill. Mary Mullinax died Monday morning, Feb. 27, following a short stay at a local rehabilitative facility after having surgery on her hip on February 11. Mullinax was perhaps best known as the founder of the town’s Miss Mary’s Parade, a children’s parade celebrating the Fourth of July, but her love of children goes back much further, to days as a preschool teacher at Main Street United Methodist Church.

For more, see the Tuesday, February 28, 2017 edition.