Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Student athlete safety

March 1, 2017

Rep. Donny Lambeth, a Republican member of the state legislature who serves District 75 in Forsyth County, is co-sponsoring legislation that would require schools to document serious sports injuries among high school and middle school students across the state.
For more, see the Tuesday, February 28, 2017 edition.

Previous post:

Next post: