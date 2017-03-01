Mullinax

Mary Vance Mullinax, “Miss Mary” to the many preschool children she taught, entered her heavenly home, when her tender and loving heart finally stopped beating on Monday, February 27, 2017.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 3:00PM Friday March 3, 2017 at Main Street United Methodist Church, where she was a lifetime member, with Pastor Dr. Claude Kayler officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Gur Cemetery.

A native of Kernersville, Mary was born January 25, 1926 to the late Kemp Odell Vance and Elsie Mabe Vance. Mary was married to the late Brady Wilson Mullinax, Sr. on November 29, 1947. They were married for 62 years until his death in 2009. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Zebulon Vance.

Mary graduated from Kernersville High School and Draughon’s Business College in Winston-Salem. She studied to be a secretary, but she found her true calling and passion in life by teaching little children. She had a strong Christian faith and conveyed her faith as she taught both in Sunday School and the church preschool. She loved to play her Ukulele and sing with groups of children and adults. One of her signature songs was, “This little light of mine”. She organized the first children’s parade in Kernersville for the 4th of July celebration which continues today. Mary was awarded the Mae Kaney Award for community service, and also was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Survivors include her children Barbara Mullinax Hodge and Paul of Ashland, VA, Brady Wilson Mullinax, Jr, and Karen of Atlanta, Ga, and Laura Mullinax and Jimmy of Kernersville: grandsons Mark Mullinax Weavil and Katrina, and James Brady Melton; sister Juanita Vance Higgins; numerous beloved cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends, and they include Evelyn McRee and Allen, Francis Ervin, Robert Mullinax and Lynn, Carol Westmoreland, Claudia Whitaker and Frank, Jennifer Parsons, and David Higgins.

The family will visit with friends from 4:30PM until 7:30PM Thursday evening at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

Memorial donations may be made to the Main Street United Methodist Church Building Fund, 306 S. Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284.

Mary’s gravestone is inscribed with the Bible verse, “Let the little children come unto me.”