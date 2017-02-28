In honor of National Employee Appreciation Week, members of the Town’s Employee Action Committee are going the extra mile to ensure that every Town of Kernersville employee feels special this week.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, February 25 & 26, 2017 edition.
Employee Appreciation
In honor of National Employee Appreciation Week, members of the Town’s Employee Action Committee are going the extra mile to ensure that every Town of Kernersville employee feels special this week.
Previous post: Kernersville Garden Club