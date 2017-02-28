Flu restrictions

With influenza cases across the state continuing to rise as the flu season reaches its peak, the Triad’s largest health care systems have coordinated efforts to restrict visitor access to their hospital facilities locally.

Beginning Friday morning at 7 a.m., Cone Health, Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, along with Carolinas HealthCare System in Charlotte, implemented visitor restrictions on children ages 12 and under because of what they describe as a late flu outbreak in the region. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, February 25 & 26, 2017 edition.