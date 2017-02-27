Willis

Frederick Harry Willis, Sr., 72 passed away February 22, 2017 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Fred was born February 1, 1945 in Baltimore, MD to George Branson and Anna Kowall Willis. He served in the US Navy on board the USS Little Rock. He retired from Steel Performance, Inc. in Greensboro. He loved to ride motorcycles and was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hunting, fishing and playing golf. Fred was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, who will be greatly missed.

In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his sister, Julia Duncan.

Surviving are his wife, Dollie Willis, of the home; two sons, Doug Willis (Lynne) and Rick Willis (Liz); four grandchildren, Sara, Charles, Andrew, and Christina; one sister, Jane Harvey; two brothers, George and Joe Willis; and his loving dog, Daisy. Special mention to the Mangano and Grasso Families for all of their love and support.

A funeral service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel with Rev. Larry Hatfield officiating. The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 3:45 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem. NC 27103. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com