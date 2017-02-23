Crews

Dorothy Fulton Crews, age 89, died January 19, 2017. Born Dorothy Jean Fulton on January 13, 1928 to Bentley Ball Fulton and Ida Fulton in Ames, Iowa. She grew up on 600 Brooks Avenue, Raleigh, graduated from Broughton High School and Wake Forest University. She married Arthur Allen Crews of Kernersville, NC and together they raised a family in Smithtown, NY. She moved back to Kernersville in the 1970’s and spent much time enjoying still life painting. In her last years she lived in Chapel Hill, NC. Her sons Douglas, of Olympia, WA and Fulton of Chapel Hill as well as multiple grandchildren and great-grandchildren, survive her.

In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Amedisys Hospice 2609 Duke Street, Suite 102, Durham, NC 27704.