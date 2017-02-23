Carroll

Janice Claire Carroll passed away February 13, 2017.

A private service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date.

Janice was born May 28, 1951 in International Falls, Minnesota to the late Violet and John Erickson.

In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brothers Ray Erickson and Steve Erickson.

Those left to cherish her memory include her husband Terry Carroll; daughter Joanna Ellis-Escobar and husband Matt; grandchildren Clay Ellis-Escobar and Maya Ellis-Escobar; siblings Margaret Scott and Mike Erickson and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP.org). A memorial fund page has been created in her honor on this website.

