Self

Viola Georgia McClure Self, 88, daughter, sister, wife, mother and friend died peacefully Mon-day February 20, 2017 after a lengthy illness.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 11:00AM Saturday February 25, 2017 at Main Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Rick Carter and Rev. Cathy Vlastakis officiating. The family will visit with friends beginning at 10:00AM Saturday until time for the service at the church.

“Vi” was born October 30, 1928, in South Charleston, West Virginia, to Okey and Laura Par-sons. She was the last living sibling of seven brothers and sisters. She was married to a loving husband, Clarence McClure, who died in 1973. She was later married to William David Self for 33 years who now resides in Georgetown, Texas with his daughter Vicki Grafton and her husband Mike.

Viola enjoyed lots of friends, golf, Bridge, tennis and especially traveling the world. She loved to laugh, have fun and enjoyed life. Her family was blessed to know her, love her and are forever changed by her life.

Survivors include her children Brenda McClure Montague and Daniel of Kernersville, and Michael Ray McClure and Betsy of St. Clairsville, Ohio; granddaughter Melissa McClure; and her sweet great-grandchildren Sarah Elizabeth and Grant Michael McClure.

Friends and family may sign, and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com

“The family would like to thank the staff of Bermuda Village for their kind and loving care, and also the staff of Hospice & Palliative Care for their loving support.”

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Center, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103, or Main Street United Methodist Church, 306 S. Main Street, Kern-ersville, NC 27284