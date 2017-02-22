Frappier

Edward “Ed” Philip Frappier passed away on February 22, 2017. Ed was the son of the late Philip and Bella Frappier of Gales Ferry, CT. Ed was captain of the football team and played baseball at St. Bernard’s High School (Class of 1964), New London, CT. It was there that he met his high school sweetheart, Gloria K. Frappier. His football team won the Eastern Connecticut Conference in 1963 and he was inducted into the St. Bernard’s High School Athletic Hall of Fame in 2010. Friends called him “Frap”, which still lives on today through his sons. He served his country with the US Army in Vietnam. The draft notice was in the mail when he and Gloria returned home from their honeymoon in 1967. Ed put to use his extreme intelligence, sharp wit, and joie de vivre, for courageous care to his family and friends. Gloria says he epitomized the word “love.” His motto to his children (who call him “Pop”) was often, “Do it, who can stop ya?”, meaning to take all that life has to offer and to be unpredictable. “There are plenty of predictable people already,” he would say. From altar boy to lector to board member his strong and actionable Catholic faith carried him through his life admirably. Upon retirement nine years ago, Ed was often seen at daily Mass or at the YMCA. He lost nearly 100 pounds in an aim to get healthier and make the most of his time with his wife. They celebrated 50 years of marriage this week. They loved to go to the beach together on a regular basis and to visit friends and family throughout New England. In his esteemed and successful career spanning 40+ years, Ed began as a lab chemist at Pfizer in Groton, CT and worked his way up to Head of International Marketing for Morflex and then Reilly Chemical in Greensboro, NC, traveling around the world as far as Hong Kong on a regular basis. He would often take family with him in order for them to be able to experience global travel and to appreciate different cultures.

A family man first and accomplished goal setter, he made a point of taking each granddaughter on a separate three week trip upon graduation from 8th grade to a place of their choice, with his best friend and bride, Gloria. To the grandchildren he is known at “Pepere”, French for grandfather.

Survivors include his twin sister Theresa Frappier Prokop, sister Rita Frappier and sister Mary Frappier Keating, of Connecticut. Wife Gloria Frappier of the home, Kernersville, NC; son Edward Frappier and wife Terri of Kernersville; son Jonathan Frappier and wife Ashley of Asheville; granddaughters Lauren, Mariah, Olivia (Ed and Terri), and grandson Risden (Jonathan and Ashley). The family will have visitation at Holy Cross Catholic Church from 10:00-11:00AM until the funeral at 11:00AM this Friday, February 24, 2017. Friends and family may sign and view the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. Food may be brought to son Ed’s home, send a private message on Facebook to Terri Pleasants Frappier if interested. Please consider making a donation in Ed’s name to Holy Cross Catholic Church.