Countless hours were spent this past weekend updating and rearranging the Next Step Ministries Thrift Store, and to celebrate, staff members will be hosting special sales all week long.
For more, see the Tuesday, February 21, 2017 edition.
Next Step Thrift Store
Countless hours were spent this past weekend updating and rearranging the Next Step Ministries Thrift Store, and to celebrate, staff members will be hosting special sales all week long.
Previous post: Motor vehicle fatality
Next post: Teacher of the Year