Motor vehicle fatality

A Kernersville man has died following a motor vehicle accident in Winston-Salem on Saturday evening, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department (WSPD). The WSPD reported that a 2000 Dodge Caravan operated by Adam Joseph Taylor, 33, of Kernersville, was headed northbound on US 421 approaching the Fifth Street exit on Saturday at approximately 11:49 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the road to the right and struck the guardrail. Police said the vehicle then careened back and forth across the lanes of northbound US 421 before it came to rest back against the guardrail. According to police, Taylor sustained significant injuries during the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The WSPD said no other vehicles were involved in the crash and Taylor was the only occupant in the vehicle.