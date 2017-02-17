Harris

Janice Thornton Harris, 70, of Kernersville, NC passed away at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home after a courageous battle with cancer.

Private services will be held at a later date at her hometown family farm in Coulterville, Illinois.

She was born March 23, 1946 to the late Emily Mason Thornton and Alfred Thornton. In addi-tion to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters June Timmons, Cathy Caraker, Leo Thornton, Norm Thornton, Bill Thornton, Ronnie Thornton, Danny Thornton, and Rick Thornton.

Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband of over 40 years, Michael Charles Harris; daughter Julie Marie Martin; son William John Howard III; step-daughter Michelle Diane Hicks; grandchildren Jaime, Megan, Sean, Alaixis, Matthew, and Marcus; great-grandchildren Cameron, Mason, and Zaelynn; sister Leta Asher; brothers Roy Thornton, and Gary Thornton; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Janice loved spending time outdoors. Fishing was a favorite hobby, and she had a passion for gardening. She was a huge NASCAR fan.

Memorial donations in her honor may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or the American Breast Cancer Foundation, 10400 Little Patuxent Parkway, Suite 480, Columbia, MD 21044.

