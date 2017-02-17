Power outage scheduled for Saturday

Duke Energy will conduct a planned power outage in Kernersville on Saturday, Feb. 18 in order to repair equipment and replace several power poles along West Mountain Street.

According to Duke Energy spokesperson Meghan Miles, the outage will begin at 6 a.m. Saturday and last until 2 or 3 p.m. It is expected that the outage will impact around 1,300 customers who live between the 200 and 1500 blocks of West Mountain Street.

“We will be repairing and replacing a few insulators on top of the poles, as well as replacing 10 poles along West Mountain Street, west of Cherry Street,” explained Miles.

About 20 to 25 line workers will be involved in the project.

Miles said Duke Energy contacted customers by phone to inform them of the planned power outage.

“We appreciate our customers’ patience as we work to maintain our equipment and make re-pairs,” she said.