Armed robbery

At approximately 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15, officers with the Kernersville Police Department (KPD) responded to an armed robbery at the Union Cross Mart, located at 1557 Union Cross Rd. Police said an unidentified white male entered the store with a weapon and demanded the clerk empty the cash register. The suspect was last seen leaving the store with an unknown amount

of money. Anyone having any information is asked to contact the KPD at 336-996-3177.