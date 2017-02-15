Davis

Stokesdale – Shirley Vanderburg Davis, 77, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at Kernersville Medical Center. Shirley was born May 8, 1939 in Forsyth County to Byron and Calear Richardson Vanderburg. She was a member at First Christian Church of Kernersville where she was retired from the Food Ministry.

In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Ivan Davis; a grandson, Aaron Davis; two brothers; and one sister; and her step-mother, Frieda Vanderburg.

Surviving are four sons, Sherrill Davis (Robyn) of Kernersville, Charles Davis (Ronda) of Stokesdale, Ricky Davis (Cindy) of Kernersville, and Barry Davis (Krista) of Walkertown; 10 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; four sisters, Velma Stone of Flynt, MI, Jean Hart of North Wilkesboro, Rose Marie Stone of North Wilkesboro, and Cherrill McFarland; step-sisters, Dilly Chandler of Kernersville and Margaret McKnight; and a step-brother, Marvin Primo.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 19, 2017 at First Christian Church of Kernersville with Dr. Pete Kunkle officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.