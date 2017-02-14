Motorcycle accident

A Walkertown father and son were seriously injured Monday evening after the motorcycles they were riding collided with a pickup truck that had pulled in front of them.

According to the N.C. Highway Patrol, David Llewellyn, 49, and Harley Llewellyn, 21, were traveling north on Reidsville Rd./Hwy. 158 just before 7 p.m. Monday when a 2001 Ford 150 pickup truck traveling south made a left turn onto Old Hollow Road/N.C. 66. The Llewellyns had the green light, while the driver of the truck had a blinking yellow light, troopers said.

As the truck made the turn, troopers said it struck the first motorcyclist. The second motorcyclist attempted to stop but sideswiped the truck. Police said the driver of the truck fled the scene on foot and has not been identified, although the highway patrol said it is following up several leads.

David Llewellyn and Harley Llewellyn were transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.