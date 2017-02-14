Triad Polar Plunge

Here’s hoping the weather turns cold again, at least for one more day this month. That’s because the 2017 Triad Chill Polar Plunge will be held February 25 at Wet n’ Wild Emerald Pointe in Greensboro, and the Kernersville Police Department will be among those there raising money for Special Olympics.

For more, see the Tuesday, February 14, 2017 edition.