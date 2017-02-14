Priddy

It was Gods will, but not our choice. Robert Edward Priddy was born to Leslie and Viola Priddy on July 14th, 1949 and taken from us on February 12th, 2017. He is preceded in death by not, only his parents, but also one sister, Mary Ellen Priddy Mendenhall, and two brothers, Leslie Gray Priddy and Jimmie Wilson Priddy. He leaves behind three sisters and two brothers, Blenda Sue Priddy Frazier, Annie Marie Priddy Nifong, Debra Lynn Priddy Caudle, Jerry Lee Priddy and Donald Ray Priddy. He also leaves behind two children Joseph (Shannon) Priddy and Lori Priddy; his grandson and best friend; Trenton Alexander Priddy; grandchildren, Timothy Derik Block, Alivea Edith Jane Block, and Dustin Phillips; also many nieces and nephews. Robert was a graduate of East Forsyth High School and retired from Johnson Controls in Winston Salem, NC. He will be truly missed and was loved by many. A memorial service for Robert will be held at7:00pm, Saturday, February 18th, 2017 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior at the funeral home.