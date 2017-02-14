Taylor

Jesse Taylor, 76, went home to be with the Lord February 12, 2017.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 2:00PM Friday, February 17, 2017 at Welcome Door Baptist Church with Pastor Brian Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Gur Cem-etery.

A native of Surry County, Jesse was the son of the late Dorma Creasy and Jess David Taylor. In addition to his parents he also was preceded in death by sister Dorothy Snody.

Jesse served his country with the US Air Force.

Survivors include his wife Nancy Taylor of the home; daughter Vickie Renee Taylor of Belews Creek; son Jesse Ray Taylor, Jr. of Belews Creek; granddaughter Carrie Herring; brothers Eugene Hawks and Gary Lynn Taylor.

The family will visit with friends from 1:00PM until time for the funeral at the church on Friday.

