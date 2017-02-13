Richards

Beatrice Jeanette Richards, 90, went home to be with the Lord February 11, 2017.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 2:00PM Wednesday February 15, 2017 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel.

A native of Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Hazel Weller and Ernest Robinson. She also was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Roy Edison Richards, grandchildren Matthew Boy-sel and Christine Boysel, great-grandson Jordan Blosser, sister Irene Myers, and brothers Bernard Robinson and Charles Robinson.

She was a member of Kernersville Church of Christ. She enjoyed her crafts, piano, and spending time with her family.

Survivors include her sons Harold Boysel and Sue of Wauseon, Ohio, Charles Wayne Boysel and Deb of Wauseon, Ohio, Donald Boysel of Kernersville, and Darl Boysel and Robin of Delmont, Pennsylvania; eight grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will visit with friends immediately following the service at the funeral home on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Southwest Indian Missions, 14202 N. 73rd Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85351, or at http://www.wgm.org/simc