Scott

Rev. Pete Scott, 81, went home to be with the Lord February 10, 2017.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 2:00PM Tuesday February 14, 2017 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Junior Hutchins officiating. Interment will fol-low in Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point.

A native of Robeson County, Pastor Pete was the son of the late Martha Lee Locklear and Gold-ie Scott. He was the Pastor of Upper Room Community Tabernacle and he also had worked for Brayton International Furniture in High Point.

In addition to his parents, he also was preceded in death by his daughter Deborah Ann Scott Johnson, sisters Mays Scott and Mary Johnson, brothers Alton Scott, Lewis Scott, and Sonny Scott.

Survivors include his loving wife of almost 61 years, Theda Hucks Scott; sons Terry Scott and Brenda, and Phil Scott and Jennifer; son-in-law Phillip Johnson and Jennifer; grandchildren Ad-am Johnson and Pam, Amber Driggers and Ryan, Nicole Scott, Bridgett Scott, Harley Scott, Kris Carroll, and Haleigh Scott; eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter; sister Lillian Scott; brother Jake Scott; and a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will visit with friends from Noon until time for the service at the funeral home on Tuesday.

