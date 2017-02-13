PrayerFor Wesley

The Kernersville and Walkertown communities have rallied around a South Stokes High School (SSHS) teen who was severely injured during a multi-state rodeo competition in Yadkinville last weekend. Wesley Fishel, 16, a junior at SSHS, was competing in a N.C. High School Rodeo Association event when he fell from the bull he was riding and was stepped on by the animal. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, February 11 & 12, 2016 edition.