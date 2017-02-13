The Kernersville Police Department has received a three-year grant through the Governor’s Highway Safety Program that will allow them to expand their staff this fall for the purpose of targeting aggressive driving.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, February 11 & 12, 2016 edition.
KPD receives grant
The Kernersville Police Department has received a three-year grant through the Governor’s Highway Safety Program that will allow them to expand their staff this fall for the purpose of targeting aggressive driving.
Previous post: Security checks
Next post: School Tools building