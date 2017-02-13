Representatives with Shugart Homes received the green light needed to construct 48 twin homes and a single-family residence on Union Cross Road near Cheryl Drive, but the unanimous vote by the Kernersville Board of Aldermen didn’t come easy.
For more, see the Thursday, February 9, 2016 edition.
Neighborhood approved
Representatives with Shugart Homes received the green light needed to construct 48 twin homes and a single-family residence on Union Cross Road near Cheryl Drive, but the unanimous vote by the Kernersville Board of Aldermen didn’t come easy.
Previous post: Camping for Food
Next post: Security checks