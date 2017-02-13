Neighborhood approved

Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

February 13, 2017

Representatives with Shugart Homes received the green light needed to construct 48 twin homes and a single-family residence on Union Cross Road near Cheryl Drive, but the unanimous vote by the Kernersville Board of Aldermen didn’t come easy.
