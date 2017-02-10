Gantt

Kernersville – Rachel Hoffman Gantt, 82, passed away Friday, February 10, 2017. Rachel was born on June 25, 1934 in West Virginia to Jesse and Eva Turley Hoffman. She attended Charity Baptist Church and loved to sing! Rachel also enjoyed arts and crafts.

In addition to her parents, Rachel was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Gantt; and two brothers, Carlos and Jesse Hoffman.

Surviving are her daughter, Cathy Marion (Mike); her son, Joe Gantt (Paula), 4 grandchildren, Kasey, Jesse, Pete and Adrienne; 6 great grandchildren, Brandon, Kylen, RayAnn, Eastley, Jo-seph, and Jacob; a sister, Garnett Yates; 2 brothers, Dennie Hoffman (Helen) and James Hoff-man; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Shreve (Bill); and several nieces and nephews.

A service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel with Pastor Charlie Kahn officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Gur Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 pm until 1:45pm prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.