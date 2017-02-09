Mitchell

Ruby M. Mitchell, 93, went home to be with the Lord February 8, 2017.

Funeral Services celebrating her life will be held 2:00PM Sunday February 12, 2017 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Chapel with Rev. Walter Overman and Rev. Mike Willard officiating. Entombment will be in Gardens of Memory in Walkertown.

A native of Stokes County, Ruby was the daughter of the late Pearl Jane Lawson and James William Mounce. She is also preceded in death by her husband John Henry Mitchell, sisters Dorothy Young, Carrie Sizemore, Joan Mounce, and brothers Ed Mounce, Cecil Mounce, Wes Mounce, and Walter Mounce.

Ruby retired from Western Electric. She also was a longtime member of Main Street Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter Pat Dixon and Bill of Oak Ridge; sons Doug Mitchell and Jennifer of Graham, and Les Mitchell and Linda of Kernersville; grandchildren Todd Dixon and Tina, Erik Dixon and Amy, Juli Graves and Jeff, Jodi Patalano and Lou, Ley Colpitts and Geordie, Alex Mitchell and Drewry, Christine Mitchell, and Geoff Mitchell and Tori; great-grandchildren Justin, Kaitlyn, Alaina, Ali, Will, Sophie, Isaiah, Ty, Abby, Katherine, Shelly, Jack, Will, Christopher, and Henry; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The family will visit with friends immediately following the service at the funeral home on Sunday.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are asked to be made to Hospice of Forsyth, or Main Street Baptist Church, 126 N. Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284.