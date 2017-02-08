Long

Janice Lawson Long, 78, went to her Heavenly Home on Saturday, February 4, 2017, at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. A celebration of her life will be held at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, February 12, at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church, 794 Sedge Garden Road, Kernersville, NC 27284. Officiating will be Preacher Dave Cash and Reverend Steve Joyce. Following the service, the family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall.

“Jan” was born September 4, 1938, to the late George Washington and Mary Magdalene Collins Lawson in Forsyth County. She was also preceded in death by 5 brothers and 6 sisters.

A graduate of Glenn High School, Jan served others for nearly 50 years in a variety of administrative positions at RJ Reynolds Tobacco Co., Routh Oil Co. and Hampton-Voss Realtors.

Jan was a lifelong member of Sedge Garden United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir for many years. She had a passion for mowing and working in her yard, and flower and vegetable gardening brought her much enjoyment. She also loved music and travel.

Left to cherish Jan’s memories are her husband of 57 years, Albert Ray Long of the home; son, Brian Long and wife Bonnie of Raleigh; grandchildren, Chloe and Eli Long of Raleigh; sister, Joyce Ann Love and husband R.J. of Pilot Mountain; sister-in-law, Vicki Long Jarman and husband Harry of Kernersville; and many nieces and nephews across the United States. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center CCC Discovery Fund. Mail contributions to Office of Philanthropy and Alumni Relations, Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, P.O. Box 571021, Winston-Salem, NC 27157-1021, or visit https://campaign.wakehealth.edu/giving/.