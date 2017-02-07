The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is inching closer to mandating garbage and recycling collection for almost 26,000 households in the incorporated areas of the county and is expected to begin the process of voting on the issue at the Board’s February 13 meeting.
For more, see the Tuesday, February 7, 2017 edition.
Recycling discussion
