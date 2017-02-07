Dustin King and Elliott Wilson will continue to fight fires and run emergency calls like they always have for the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department; however, their responsibilities at those incidents are changing now that they have been promoted to fire engineer.
For more, see the Tuesday, February 7, 2017 edition.
Fire engineer
