Zick

Dorothy Irene Fox Zick, age 89, passed away on February 3, 2017 at her daughter’s home in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 23, 1927 of Kenneth A. and Lucille V. Fox and grew up on the family’s Centennial farm in Breckenridge, Michigan. She was the descendant of one of the first pioneer families of Michigan to settle in the Michigan territory from the Mohawk Valley of New York, and she sustained a life long interest in early American history as a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She attended Central Michigan University after World War II and completed her college education with honors from Grand Valley State College, where she was awarded a Danforth Fellowship in History. She briefly taught history and social studies in the Grand Rapids Michigan schools before moving to North Carolina with her husband in 1973. As an insatiable reader of history and literature, she was particularly fond of histories of the Palatine immigration, Renaissance art, Russian literature, Shakespeare, biographies of the American founders, women leaders, and African American history, and she conveyed that love to her children, who also became teachers. She was active in several Lutheran churches to which she belonged, serving as a church secretary and chairing many committees and building projects. In Charlotte and Kentwood, Michigan she served as a Cub Scout den mother, President of the P.T.A. and Band Boosters, and on many committees. She particularly enjoyed Bible studies. While living in Kernersville, she served on the Board of the YMCA where she enjoyed swimming and playing bridge with her friends. Most of all, she was a loving and devoted mother who took great pride in the accomplishments of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased in 1998 by her husband of 51 years, Kenneth A. Zick. She is survived by her son, Kenneth A. Zick, II, daughter, Kathy Zick Schwabe, daughter-in-law, Pamela Kirby Zick, son-in-law, Robert Schwabe, of Winston-Salem, and grandchildren, David Matthew and Kati Todd Zick of Wake Forest, NC, Leigh Zick and Milind Dongre of Winston-Salem, and John Robert and Emily Schwabe of Richmond, Va. She had four great-grandchildren: Lucas David Zick, Andrew Robert Zick, Lauren Katlyn Zick, and Liam Milind Dongre. A memorial service will be conducted at St. Johns Lutheran Church on Silas Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem on Saturday, February 11, at 10:00 a.m. Memorials can be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church and School, 2415 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem or Hospice of the Piedmont in High Point, NC. Special thanks and appreciation to caregivers, Midina Hunter and Stacy Alston from Home Instead and our dear friends Cheryl Wulfert, and Leatha Drouillard.