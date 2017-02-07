Grubbs

Kernersville-Mrs. Doris Lillian Grubbs, 74, passed away Friday, February 3, 2017 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born November 13, 1942 in Forsyth County to the late Morrell and Doris Simpson. She spent fifteen years teaching at Topsail High School in Pender County. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son David Harold Grubbs.

Surviving are her husband Ephraim “Butch” Grubbs, Jr.; her son Colonel Ephraim Grubbs III (Renee); daughter, Beth Donaldson; six grandchildren, Sarah and Andrew Donaldson, Lieph, Adam, Eli and Noah Grubbs. Two brothers, Morrie Simpson (Martha), Paul Simpson (Janice); one sister Martha Honeycutt (Eddie); six nieces and nephews; Bryan and Brad Simpson; Alan and Lynn Honeycutt, and Gregg and Eric Simpson.

Funeral services will be held 2:00PM Saturday February 11, 2017 at Main Street United Methodist Church in Kernersville, NC with Rev. Rick Carter and Rev. Dale Hilton officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00-1:45 PM prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to the David H. Grubbs Memorial Foundation at www.grubbsfoundation.com

