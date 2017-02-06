After seeing a wine barrel used as a display about six years ago, James O’Reilly decided to take his woodworking skills to a new artistic level and now makes furniture, housewares and art using wine barrels, which are available at Eclection.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, February 4 & 5, 2017 edition.
Mainly Wood Creations
