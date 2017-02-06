Miller

Ronald Michael Miller, 68, of Kernersville, passed away Friday, Feb 3, 2017, at his home, after a long battle with heart and lung disease, he is finally at rest.

Born, January 3, 1949 and raised in Oberbettringen, Schwäbisch Gmünd, Germany, he immigrated to the states at nine years of age. He was a son of the late Eugene and Geisela Kleile Miller. Mr. Miller was a veteran of the Vietnam Conflict and retired from the U.S. Army after twenty years of service to our nation.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine Day Miller of the home; sons, Michael Miller of the home; Antony Miller and wife Leslie of Norman OK.; daughter, Yvonne M. Stewart and husband Terrance of Greensboro; brother, Gary Miller and wife Dee of Rural Retreat, VA; grandsons, Spencer and Thomas Stewart.

Services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Thursday February 9, 2017 in the Gathering Room of Wright Cremation & Funeral Service with Rev. C.W. Moss officiating. Military Honors will follow.

The family will receive friends following the service at the family’s home.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to Disabled American Veterans.

