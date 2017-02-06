Chaney

Mr. Grover Alson Chaney, 94, of Winston-Salem passed away Saturday, February 4, 2017 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. He was born August 20, 1922 in Durham County, the son of the late, Grover Randolph and Viola Mae Hall Chaney. Mr. Chaney was a member of New Philadelphia Moravian Church where he taught Sunday school and was a Stephen Minister. He loved visiting nursing homes every Monday. He served with the US Army in the D-Day Invasion during World War II and received the Bronze Star and the Purple Heart. He was a Letter Carrier for the US Postal Service and while delivering mail in downtown Winston-Salem, he was loved by many patrons. Upon his retirement following 42 years of service, at a ceremony in his honor, he received a special citation from the Postmaster General of the United States, presented by the Mayor of Winston-Salem. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Muriel Morley Chaney; two brothers, Robert Chaney and Howard Chaney; and one sister, Emma Davis. Survivors include one daughter, Dianne Armstrong and husband, Keith; one son, Neville Chaney and wife, Trimella; four grandchildren, Alison Armstrong Smith and husband, Gary, Ryan Keith Armstrong and wife, Holly, Nathan Alson Chaney and wife, Sara and Jake Adam Chaney and wife, Holli; six great grandchildren, Cole Armstrong, Taylor Armstrong, Emma Kate Armstrong, Hampton Chaney, Samuel Chaney and Landon Chaney; one brother, Ed Chaney; one sister, Annie Mae Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at 2:00 PM at New Philadelphia Moravian Church with Dr. Worth Green officiating. A military graveside service will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Monday from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Hayworth-Miller Funeral Home on Silas Creek Parkway. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Or The Neo Natal Intensive Care Unit of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Blvd., Winston-Salem, NC 27157. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.