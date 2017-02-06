Church

Kernersville – Mr. David Floyd Church, 74, passed away Friday, February 3, 2017 at his home. He was born in Wilkes County, December 22, 1942 to the late Nealie Severt and Floyd Church. David loved his dog, Shiloh. He greatly enjoyed classic cars, and sports, he was a huge NC State fan. David was very proud of his work as a design manager at Chesapeake Display & Packaging, where he worked for over 33 years. He served in the United Stated Army after the Korean War from 1964 to 1968.

Surviving are; his loving wife; Mary Church, a son, Kenny Church and wife, Terri, two grandchildren, Tyler and Karsyn Church, and his sister, Mary Limbaugh, and husband, Jerry Pearson, two sisters in law, Tommie Koontz, and husband Jack, Nancy LaPrad, and husband Jerry, and special “sister” Aliene Young and several special nieces and nephews.

A service will be conducted 11:00 AM Monday, February 6, 2017 at Sedge Garden United Methodist Church with Rev. Dave Cash officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall. Burial will be at 4:00 PM Monday in West Jefferson City Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Sedge Garden United Methodist Church at 794 Sedge Garden Rd. Kernersville, NC 27284. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the Church family.

