High school lockdown

Three East Forsyth High School students were detained Thursday after allegedly breaking into a home near campus and then running away from the scene.

Officers and command staff with the Kernersville Police Department initiated a lockdown at the high school at the request of the Winston-Salem Police Department following a report of a break-in at a home on Hastings Hill Court/Gerry Drive, located within the Winston-Salem City limits, after which the suspects fled on foot.

According to KPD Sgt. D. Long, who supervises the department’s school resource officer program, officers with the KPD apprehended one of the suspects as he tried to return to campus. The other two were detained by Winston-Salem police after hiding in a nearby wooded area.

Long described the situation on the EFHS campus as a “community lockdown,” in which staff and students were able to continue with classes, but no one was allowed in or out of the school.

In all, between 20 to 30 officers took part in the search. Three K-9 units were also involved, Long said.