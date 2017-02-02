Traffic fatality

A pedestrian was hit by a truck and killed Tuesday night, and Kernersville police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident. Officers were called to respond to the 300-block of East Bodenhamer Street at approximately 7:13 p.m. on a reported motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. Once on the scene, officers learned that a 2004 Ford F-150 truck, operated by Lynwood Henson, Jr., 31, of Kernersville, was traveling west on East Bodenhamer Street when his vehicle reportedly collided with a pedestrian in the roadway.

The pedestrian was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, but later died as a result of the collision, police said. Police identified the pedestrian as Israel Aguilar, 39, of Kernersville. For more, see the Thursday, February 2, 2017 edition.